BoE's Cunliffe: Public and private sector must collaborate on cross-border payments

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:58 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The public and private sector must work together to ensure interoperability between new forms of wholesale and retail cross-border payments, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.

"Getting a payment from A to B may involve switching between payment rails at some point, out of the wholesale system into the retail system, or between rails that don't currently exist," he said at a Bank for International Settlements event.

"We have to ensure that form of interoperability is present. And the last thing is very obvious - this has to be done by the public and the private sector, together."

