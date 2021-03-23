Left Menu

Cipla Therapeutics, SIGA Technologies partner to address anti-microbial resistance challenge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:02 IST
Cipla Therapeutics and SIGA Technologies Inc on Tuesday announced entering into a partnership to deliver sustained innovation and access to novel antibacterial drugs, particularly against biothreats.

Cipla is committed to addressing the anti-microbial resistance (AMR) challenge and owns and markets ZEMDRI injection in the United States, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

This partnership provides an opportunity for the US Government agencies such as Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to advance preparation and health security programme initiatives with the novel antibiotic ZEMDRI while working through a known partner in SIGA, it added.

On the development, Cipla Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Garrett Ingram said the strategic collaboration between Cipla and SIGA will provide BARDA with solutions for its biothreat and public health needs.

“AMR is a global priority for Cipla and our continued investment in this area along with SIGA’s drug development and US experience creates a unique and strong partnership,'' he added.

Cipla Therapeutics is a division of Cipla USA, Inc, an affiliate of Cipla Ltd.

''We are thrilled to have teamed up with Cipla to tackle the very important public health challenge of AMR'', SIGA CEO Phil Gomez said.

Shares of Cipla Ltd closed at Rs 775.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.36 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

