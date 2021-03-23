Left Menu

Need to increase demand for bamboo, Nitin Gadkari says

Shri Gadkari said that the use of jute and coir mattresses is soon going to be made mandatory for all NHAI roads.

Shri Gadkari expressed hope that, with integrated efforts from all stakeholders, the bamboo industry in India will be worth 25-30 thousand crore rupees.

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Nitin Gadkari addressed a virtual exhibition on Bamboo Technology, Products and Services through video conferencing on Tuesday. The exhibition was organised by the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE).

In his address, Shri Gadkari said that there is a need to increase the demand for bamboo. He said that bamboo has the potential to be used as an alternative to coal and can also be used in construction. Shri Gadkari said that the use of jute and coir mattresses is soon going to be made mandatory for all NHAI roads. He advocated varied use of traditional materials like jute, coir and bamboo by developing them further. Shri Gadkari expressed hope that, with integrated efforts from all stakeholders, the bamboo industry in India will be worth 25-30 thousand crore rupees.

Technologically proven, cost-effective and attractive product designing can establish and promote the use and demand of bamboo, which will encourage people to go for bamboo plantation. He assured all assistance from the Ministry of MSME for any scheme related to the promotion of bamboo. The Minister said that we need more research, a more appropriate approach for product development, market support. He also said that he is trying to get a 50 per cent subsidy from Railways for bamboo and bamboo sticks. He exuded confidence that increasing the use and requirement of bamboo will lead to an increase in its plantation. He said that bamboo can also be used to make bio-CNG and charcoal and IITs can be roped in to conduct further research on this with help of special grants from Bamboo Mission.

(With Inputs from PIB)

