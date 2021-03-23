Clement Mateu emerges triumphant as Hexis Racing Driver

Left Menu

Catering to a passion and love for racing, Clement Mateu, a Montpellier driver became the CEO of Hexis Australia making his debut in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup with Martinet by Almeras.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:24 IST
Clement Mateu. Image Credit: ANI

Catering to a passion and love for racing, Clement Mateu, a Montpellier driver became the CEO of Hexis Australia making his debut in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup with Martinet by Almeras. With his participation in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup on the Barcelona Circuit, Clement Mateu gave a kickstart to his professional journey as a racer. He raced during the F1 weekend in front of 100,000 spectators we were stupefied by the same.

Talking about the races, Clement Mateu says, "My first race experience made me feel a little pressured. But also at the same time, it is one of the most memorable days of my life." According to him, these initial feelings have always backed him up in his future races, making him more comfortable to participate in. Back in the day, Clement once went with his dad to Monaco to watch the Grand Prix. It was after this visit, Mateu started carting. So when he had to race on Monaco's Monegasque streets, it seemed like a nostalgia trip.

Clement Mateu shares that when people watch them, it feels heartwarming and also keeps them motivated and gives them the strength to do better. He says that every competitor who is on the tracks/streets has similar thoughts running through their minds. Today, as the CEO of Hexis Australia and one among the best racers in the world, Clement Mateu has come a long way. He has a great fan following who are in awe of his career graph and has built a reputation for himself in Australia. It is Mateus's work, perseverance, and focused training of all the years that have paid off and made him successful.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

