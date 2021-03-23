Left Menu

Boiler explodes at IFFCO unit in UP, 1 dead, 4 injured

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

One person was killed and four others were injured in a boiler explosion at IFFCO's Phulpur fertilizer unit here on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred around 1.15 pm, IFFCO Phulpur Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

He said while one person was killed in the explosion, four people have been injured and one of them has been admitted to a private hospital in Allahabad in a serious condition.

The cause of this accident is being investigated, the PRO said.

