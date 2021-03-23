Left Menu

Reporters without Borders sues Facebook over hate speech

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has filed a lawsuit against Facebook in France over hate speech and false information, the global media watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:31 IST
Reporters without Borders sues Facebook over hate speech

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has filed a lawsuit against Facebook in France over hate speech and false information, the global media watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday. RSF said that in a lawsuit filed with the public prosecutor in Paris on Monday, it accuses Facebook of allowing large-scale proliferation of hate speech - notably against journalists - and false information despite promises to provide a safe online environment.

"Using expert analyses, personal testimony and statements from former Facebook employees, RSF’s lawsuit demonstrates that ... it (Facebook) allows disinformation and hate speech to flourish on its network ... contrary to the claims made in its terms of service and through its ads," RSF said. A Facebook France spokesman said he could not immediately comment on the RSF initiative.

RSF said that a court ruling against Facebook in France had the potential to have a global impact and that it was considering filing similar lawsuits in other countries. It added that the suit concerned Facebook France and Facebook Ireland and is based on the French consumer code, under which companies using deceptive commercial practices can be liable to fines of up to 10% of annual turnover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three military personnel killed after Russian nuclear-capable bomber malfunction -RIA

Three Russian military personnel were killed on Tuesday when a nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bomber suffered a malfunction with its ejector seats at an airfield near Kaluga, the RIA news agency cited the defence ministry as sayi...

WRAPUP 5-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden. Be...

Cipla board approves reappointment of Umang Vohra as MD & Global CEO for 5 years

Pharma major Cipla on Tuesday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Umang Vohra as the Managing Director and Global CEO of the company for a further period of five years.The board of directors has considered and approved the re-...

81 pc of 401 Punjab samples show UK variant, Amarinder asks PM to widen vaccine ambit

Eighty-one per cent of the 401 samples sent by the government for genome sequencing have tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday, asking the Centre to widen the vaccination net t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021