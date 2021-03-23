Left Menu

Swiggy launches Health Hub in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 16:35 IST
Swiggy launches Health Hub in Chennai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Food ordering platform Swiggy has launched Health Hub in the city aimed at making eating of healthy food convenient to the public, the company said on Tuesday.

The Health Hub in Chennai would offer over 9,000 healthy dishes from 700 restaurants across the city and nutritional information on the macronutrients like protein, carbohydrates, fats and fibre would be listed for each dish, a company statement said.

According to the company, currently over one lakh unique healthy dishes offered by 7,000-plus restaurants are now available on Swiggy Health Hub across five cities -- Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Chennai.

While Health Hub provides healthy alternatives to South Indian cuisines in Chennai, it also offers healthy alternatives across cuisines including continental, pan Asian, North Indian among others.

''At Swiggy, we are constantly innovating and introducing new offerings that enable us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers and Health Hub is one such endeavor,'' Swiggy COO, Vivek Sunder said.

''We want to dispel the common notion that healthy food is hard to find, lacking in taste and expensive. Through the launch of Health Hub in Chennai, we are not just empowering the consumers with an array of healthy options but also assisting restaurateurs to create differentiated and dedicated healthy food offerings,'' he said.

Swiggy has worked with the city's popular restaurants including Grow Fit, D.I.E.T Carry, Get Diety, Millet Maagic Meal, Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls among others.

With Health Hub, consumers would be able to access nutritional break-up of each dish along with calorie count, allowing for better choice and decision making, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRICES MUM BULLION CLOSING

Mumbai, Mar 23 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 65787.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 44823.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 45003.00 PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW...

Waze `prime accused' in Hiran case, will seek his custody: ATS

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS on Tuesday said suspended police officer Sachin Waze was a prime accused in the Mansukh Hiran murder case and it will approach the special NIA court here to get his custody.More arrests were likely in th...

Two held for killing food vendor over business rivalry

Two brothers, who own a food stall, were arrested for allegedly killing another street hawker over business rivalry in Najafgarh, police said on Tuesday.The victim, Rambilash, a resident of Najafgarh, sold eggs and Chole Bhature from a cart...

In Brussels, Blinken offers boost for NATO, cooperation on Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged to rebuild and revitalize the transatlantic military alliance after a bruising four years when Washington portrayed NATO as outdated, divided, and in crisis. The first top U.S. offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021