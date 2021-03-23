Swiggy launches Health Hub in Chennai

Food ordering platform Swiggy has launched Health Hub in the city aimed at making eating of healthy food convenient to the public, the company said on Tuesday.

The Health Hub in Chennai would offer over 9,000 healthy dishes from 700 restaurants across the city and nutritional information on the macronutrients like protein, carbohydrates, fats and fibre would be listed for each dish, a company statement said.

According to the company, currently over one lakh unique healthy dishes offered by 7,000-plus restaurants are now available on Swiggy Health Hub across five cities -- Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Chennai.

While Health Hub provides healthy alternatives to South Indian cuisines in Chennai, it also offers healthy alternatives across cuisines including continental, pan Asian, North Indian among others.

''At Swiggy, we are constantly innovating and introducing new offerings that enable us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers and Health Hub is one such endeavor,'' Swiggy COO, Vivek Sunder said.

''We want to dispel the common notion that healthy food is hard to find, lacking in taste and expensive. Through the launch of Health Hub in Chennai, we are not just empowering the consumers with an array of healthy options but also assisting restaurateurs to create differentiated and dedicated healthy food offerings,'' he said.

Swiggy has worked with the city's popular restaurants including Grow Fit, D.I.E.T Carry, Get Diety, Millet Maagic Meal, Sweetsoul Buddha Bowls among others.

With Health Hub, consumers would be able to access nutritional break-up of each dish along with calorie count, allowing for better choice and decision making, the statement said.

