Cipla board approves reappointment of Umang Vohra as MD & Global CEO for 5 years

Pharma major Cipla on Tuesday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Umang Vohra as the Managing Director and Global CEO of the company for a further period of five years.

The board of directors has considered and approved the re-appointment of Umang Vohra, Managing Director, designated as 'Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer' of the company, for a further period of five years w.e.f. April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

Vohra had joined Cipla in 2015 and has been the MD & Global CEO of the company since September 1, 2016, it added.

''As Cipla's MD & GCEO, Vohra's priorities have been Cipla's strategic growth, defining and executing Cipla's roadmap to maintain momentum in home markets whilst strengthening its presence in other regions, consolidating its core focus areas, augmenting capability, and building the right organisation,'' the filing said.

After gaining degrees in engineering, marketing and finance, Vohra worked with Eicher Motors, PepsiCo and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, it added.

