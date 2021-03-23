Left Menu

IDBI Bank to seek approval for Rs 8,000 cr rupee bond borrowing for FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:00 IST
IDBI Bank to seek approval for Rs 8,000 cr rupee bond borrowing for FY22

IDBI Bank on Tuesday said it is seeking approval for rupee bond borrowings worth Rs 8,000 crore for the next fiscal.

A meeting of the board of directors will take place later this week.

''It is hereby informed that a meeting of board of directors of IDBI Bank Ltd will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 to consider the proposal for approval of rupee bond borrowings limit of Rs 8,000 crore for FY2021-22,'' IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The LIC-controlled bank is just out from the RBI's prompt corrective action framework.

Its Managing Director and CEO Rakesh Sharma earlier this week said that the bank will now look to grow its business in a calibrated way with more focus on profitability and in improving efficiency ratios.

On March 10, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed IDBI Bank from its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, which was imposed in May 2017, after it had breached certain regulatory thresholds, including capital adequacy, asset quality and profitability.

''With restrictions imposed by the RBI gone, we will like to go in a calibrated way and grow the business in a more profitable fashion so that my efficiency ratios improve. Our revenue, profitability and other ratios will certainly show improvement,'' Sharma said on Sunday.

The bank is targeting to improve net interest margin (NIM) to 3 per cent, return of assets (ROA) at above 0.60-0.70 and cost to income ratio to below 50 per cent.

In the nine months ended December 2020, its NIM stood at 2.79 per cent and cost to income at 54 per cent.

IDBI Bank stock closed at Rs 39.40 apiece on the BSE, up 5.35 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford University probes alleged cyber bullying of Indian student

The University of Oxford on Tuesday said a probe is underway and that it investigates thoroughly every complaint related to harassment or equality, following allegations of cyber bullying surrounding Rashmi Samant, the first Indian woman to...

PRICES MUM BULLION CLOSING

Mumbai, Mar 23 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 65787.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 44823.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 45003.00 PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW...

Waze `prime accused' in Hiran case, will seek his custody: ATS

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS on Tuesday said suspended police officer Sachin Waze was a prime accused in the Mansukh Hiran murder case and it will approach the special NIA court here to get his custody.More arrests were likely in th...

Two held for killing food vendor over business rivalry

Two brothers, who own a food stall, were arrested for allegedly killing another street hawker over business rivalry in Najafgarh, police said on Tuesday.The victim, Rambilash, a resident of Najafgarh, sold eggs and Chole Bhature from a cart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021