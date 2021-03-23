Left Menu

Banks' NPAs declined to Rs 5.70 lakh cr at December-end: Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:05 IST
Banks' NPAs declined to Rs 5.70 lakh cr at December-end: Thakur

Non-performing assets of banks declined to Rs 5.70 lakh crore in December 2020 and the recovered amount stood at Rs 2.74 lakh crore following a slew of measures taken by the government, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

During Question Hour, the Minister of State for Finance also said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has helped in the recovery of NPA (Non-Performing Assets).

''There has been a reduction in gross NPAs. The NPAs - which stood at Rs 8.96 lakh crore in 2018 - have reduced to Rs 5.70 lakh crore in December 2020. Recovery of Rs 2.74 lakh crore was also made,'' Thakur said while replying to a supplementary question in the Upper House.

According to him, the occurrence of frauds, which resulted in high NPAs, has also witnessed a sharp decline as a result of steps taken by the government.

The incidents of frauds reduced to 0.23 per cent from 1.01 per cent in 2013-14, the minister added.

Further, Thakur said IBC brought by the government has resulted in major reforms and improving the debtor-creditor relation and better recovery rate.

Under the present regime, banking has vastly improved, from phone banking to digital banking, which has resulted in transparency and accountability, he noted.

In reply to a supplementary question, Thakur said 7 out of 12 public sector banks have taken up on priority efforts to introduce digital banking and added that this will result in competition with the private sector banks and benefit consumers with better products.

The minister praised initiatives like the SBI Yono service.

UPI Bhim was being praised by big companies like Google and Facebook, he added.

In reply to another supplementary by Anil Desai (Shiv Sena) who wanted to know whether the platform for providing and processing loans in 59-minutes has miserably failed, Thakur said that the member came from the economic capital of the country which resulted in an uproar.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said nothing will go on record except the answer.

Thakur said banks have already sanctioned Rs 60,000 crore on the 59-minutes platform.

Further, the minister said that what the government inherited in 2014 was a banking system in shambles but now there have been many reforms.

Banking facility in seven local languages has ensured wide outreach, Thakur said, adding ''this will cater to smart lending to aspiring India - rural or urban''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford University probes alleged cyber bullying of Indian student

The University of Oxford on Tuesday said a probe is underway and that it investigates thoroughly every complaint related to harassment or equality, following allegations of cyber bullying surrounding Rashmi Samant, the first Indian woman to...

PRICES MUM BULLION CLOSING

Mumbai, Mar 23 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 65787.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 44823.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 45003.00 PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW...

Waze `prime accused' in Hiran case, will seek his custody: ATS

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS on Tuesday said suspended police officer Sachin Waze was a prime accused in the Mansukh Hiran murder case and it will approach the special NIA court here to get his custody.More arrests were likely in th...

Two held for killing food vendor over business rivalry

Two brothers, who own a food stall, were arrested for allegedly killing another street hawker over business rivalry in Najafgarh, police said on Tuesday.The victim, Rambilash, a resident of Najafgarh, sold eggs and Chole Bhature from a cart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021