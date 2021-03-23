Dr Bhasker Sharma, a pioneer in the field of homeopathy, awarded with a prize cheque of Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/SRV Media): Dr Bhasker Sharma, an internationally renowned Homoeopathic doctor, was awarded a letter of appreciation and a prize cheque of Rs 1 lakh. Dr Bhasker Sharma received the award on 19 March 2021 from Dr Jasbir Singh, Director, United Nation Welfare Foundation, California USA "A Unit of Inter-Governmental Organization", and Priyanka Arora the Supreme Court Advocate of India in New Delhi with a letter of appreciation to Dr Bhasker Sharma. Dr Sharma has been given this award for the latest research in homoeopathy and promotion of homoeopathy along with excellent works and free medical camps.

Dr Bhasker Sharma, who has made hundreds of world records including Guinness World Record before receiving this commendation letter, is not just prominent for his work at Siddharthanagar but also widely known for his achievements in the entire world. Dr Bhasker Sharma, who has authored hundreds of books, has so far received 500 hundred national and international accolades. Dr Bhasker Sharma has been conferred with a plethora of awards and accolades owing to his unwavering commitment and dedication.

Some of the awards include Dr Samuel Hahnemann International Award London, President Active Life Award America, Presidential Youth Fitness Award USA, Senior Homeopathic International Award Singapore, Dr Allen International Award Thailand, Doctor Kent International Award Malaysia, Global Icon Personality of Homeopathy Dubai, Homeopathy Shiromani International Award Muscat, Star of Homeopathy Award London, Global Environmental Award Philippines, Sahitya Ratna Award Canada, Best Homeopathy Award Canada Nigeria, Global Environmental Award Philippines, Global Icon Personality Award Africa, International Peace Award Indonesia, Doctorate Award Algeria, Homeo Bhushan Kathmandu, Homeopathy Goa, Homeopathy Gem, Medical Ratna Award. Pleased to receive the honour along with Dr Bhasker Sharma were Professor Dr Praveen Kumar Sharma, Academic Director of Tantia University Rajasthan, Dr Suresh Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor Professor of Pragyan International University, Dr Shashi Mohan Sharma, Director, Hahnemann College of Homeopathy UK London, Dr Vegraj Singh, International Dean, CBU University Tonga, Dr Ganganagar Homeopathy Medical College Deputy Principal Professor Dr Pranav Chakraborty Dr Rambalak Singh Principal Professor of Homeopathy Medical College Gaya Dr Ravindra Kumar, Former Judge State Consumer Commission Uttar Pradesh Dr Chandrabal Srivastava, WAC India President Dr VK Bajaj, Professor Dr Anil Kumar Gupta, Dr Jodh Singh Chaudhary, Dr Pranesh Singh, Dr OP Srivastava, Dr Manoj Sharma, Dr Sonpa Vishwakarma, Dr Rajkumar Sharma, Dr Chandreshwar Yadav Dr Manmohan Shukla, Dr Shivanand Tiwari, Shilpa Sharma, Sheetal Sharma, Ganesh. Congratulations were given by Vishwakarma, Mahesh Maurya, etc.

