Left Menu

Sebi to follow new format for its annual report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:21 IST
Sebi to follow new format for its annual report

Markets regulator Sebi will follow a new format for its annual report as part of efforts to have a ''true and full account'' of its activities, policies and programmes during a financial year, according to a notification.

Under the new rules notified by the finance ministry, source of income and expenditure would be part of the annual report as against the existing provision of presenting annual account statements separately.

''The Board (Sebi) shall submit a report to the Central Government giving a true and full account of its activities, policies and programmes during the previous financial year,'' according to the notification uploaded on Sebi website on Tuesday.

The report has to be submitted within 90 days after the end of a financial year, it added.

The new format comprises 13 chapters on different topics, including equity markets, commodity derivatives markets, fund management activity (Mutual Funds, Alternative Investment Funds, Collective Investment Schemes, Real Estate Investment Trusts and Infrastructure Investment Trusts) and corporate governance and corporate restructuring.

In addition, there will be a chapter on the aims and objectives of new regulations and progress or impact assessment of the new rules introduced during the just concluded financial year.

In the corporate governance and corporate restructuring section, Sebi has to disclose details of merger and acquisition deals, regulatory action taken by it for enhancing transparency and improving governance, open offers and issuance of observations on offer documents, as per the notification.

Further, Sebi needs to provide details of listed companies being wound up, details of defaulter companies, regulatory co-ordination with Ministry of Corporate Affairs and consequent steps taken by the regulator under the corporate governance chapter.

In the old annual report format, Sebi used to divide the entire content into four parts -- polices and programmes, trends and operations in the securities market, functions of the regulator in respect to matters assigned under the law and regulatory actions as well as organisational matters. PTI SP RAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford University probes alleged cyber bullying of Indian student

The University of Oxford on Tuesday said a probe is underway and that it investigates thoroughly every complaint related to harassment or equality, following allegations of cyber bullying surrounding Rashmi Samant, the first Indian woman to...

PRICES MUM BULLION CLOSING

Mumbai, Mar 23 PTI SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 65787.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 44823.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 45003.00 PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW...

Waze `prime accused' in Hiran case, will seek his custody: ATS

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS on Tuesday said suspended police officer Sachin Waze was a prime accused in the Mansukh Hiran murder case and it will approach the special NIA court here to get his custody.More arrests were likely in th...

Two held for killing food vendor over business rivalry

Two brothers, who own a food stall, were arrested for allegedly killing another street hawker over business rivalry in Najafgarh, police said on Tuesday.The victim, Rambilash, a resident of Najafgarh, sold eggs and Chole Bhature from a cart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021