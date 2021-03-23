Left Menu

Govt exits Tata Comm; sells stake for Rs 8,846 cr

The government has exited Tata Communications Ltd TCL by selling about 26 per cent stake in the company for about Rs 8,846 crore as part of the disinvestment plan.Public sector company VSNL was privatised in 2002 by disinvesting 25 per cent shareholding along with transfer of management control to Panatone Finvest Ltd, the strategic partner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:29 IST
Govt exits Tata Comm; sells stake for Rs 8,846 cr

The government has exited Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) by selling about 26 per cent stake in the company for about Rs 8,846 crore as part of the disinvestment plan.

Public sector company VSNL was privatised in 2002 by disinvesting 25 per cent shareholding along with transfer of management control to Panatone Finvest Ltd, the strategic partner. Subsequent to the strategic disinvestment, the name of the company was changed to TCL.

''Disinvestment of government holding completed of 16.12% in TCL through OFS at Rs 5,457 crore and 10% to strategic partner at OFS discovered price for Rs 3,389 crore. With this, government exits from TCL with total proceeds of Rs about Rs 8,846 crore,'' DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in tweet on Monday.

As per the shareholding pattern of TCL, the promoters hold 74.99 per cent stake in the company. Of this, the Government of India holds 26.12 per cent while Panatone Finvest holds 34.80 per cent and Tata Sons holds 14.07 per cent. The remaining 25.01 per cent is with the public.

Last week, the government sold its 16.12 per cent stake through an offer for sale (OFS) to retail and non-retail investors at the floor price of Rs 1,161 per equity.

The revised disinvestment target for this financial year has been set at Rs 32,000 crore, substantially lower than the budgeted Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhawan's 98 and Krunal's sensational fifty on debut fire India to 317/5

Shikhar Dhawan delivered under pressure with a solid 98 before Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by a debutant to fire India to 317 for five in the first ODI here on Tuesday.After Dhawan and Virat Kohli 56 off 60 shared 105 runs for t...

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny unveil plan for big spring protest

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday they wanted to stage the biggest anti-Kremlin street protest in modern Russian history this spring to demand the opposition politicians release. Navalny, 44, is serving a two an...

ServiceNow to acquire Hyderabad-based Intellibot

Enterprise cloud-based solutions provider ServiceNow on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Intellibot, a robotic process automation company based in Hyderabad.Intellibot extends ServiceNows core workflow capabiliti...

COVID-19: MHA issues new guidelines, asks states/UTs to follow 'Test-Track-Treat' protocol

Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Tuesday issued new guidelines for effective control of the disease. The guidelines will be effective from April 1 to 30. The main focus of the guidelines is to con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021