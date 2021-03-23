Left Menu

Alkem Laboratories Limited Partners with Tata Memorial Hospital to Establish State of Art Cancer Care Facility at Muzaffarpur, Bihar

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Alkem Laboratories Limited Alkem has agreed to partner with Tata Memorial Centre TMC to establish an advanced Radiotherapy Facility as a part of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center HBCHRC, Muzaffarpur.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:32 IST
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:32 IST

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Alkem Laboratories Limited (“Alkem”) has agreed to partner with Tata Memorial Centre (“TMC”) to establish an advanced Radiotherapy Facility as a part of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center (“HBCHRC”), Muzaffarpur. As part of Alkem’s CSR activity, Alkem has sanctioned the purchase of 2 most advanced versions of the teletherapy and brachytherapy units for this facility. This facility being developed as a spoke model shall also provide chemotherapy, minor operation, basic laboratory, treatment planning, etc. To decentralize the cancer care further, Alkem and TMC have collaborated to also establish 3 mini cancer units in the following cities of Bihar namely Buxar, Jehanabad and Bhagalpur. These centers will connect cancer patients of those districts by telemedicine to HBCHRC, Muzaffarpur. In addition, these centers will work with the district administration on community activities such as cancer awareness and screening. Radiotherapy is an essential part of any cancer hospital. As per WHO and International Atomic Energy Agency norms, 1 radiotherapy machine is required per million populations. However in Bihar, there are only half a dozen fully active radiotherapy centres to cater the population of 104 million and all of them are located in the urban area of Patna. Hence, with the advanced Radiotherapy Facility and the mini cancer units, Alkem along with TMC aims to bring an end to the sufferings of millions of cancer patients of Bihar who have to travel long distance to avail cancer treatment. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Basudeo N. Singh, Executive Chairman said, “At Alkem, our overriding philosophy is to be recognised as a force for good in society. Through our corporate social responsibility endeavours we aim to promote social and economic benefits for the financially vulnerable sections of the society and bring about a transformative change. I am very happy that our collaboration with TMC to establish an advanced radiotherapy facility and mini cancer units will help the people of Bihar and the adjoining states to better manage their cancer care treatment at an affordable cost.” Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sandeep Singh, Managing Director said, “Cancer has emerged as a major public health concern in India with around 1 million new cases of cancer diagnosed every year. Majority of the cancer care hospitals and centres in India are located in the urban areas, making them less accessible and affordable to the vast majority of our population that resides in the villages and rural areas. Through our initiative in collaboration with TMC, we have tried to address this issue. I hope it will make cancer care treatment more accessible for them, who otherwise would have to travel long distance.” Dr. RA Badwe, Director, TMC said, ''The mission of Tata Memorial Centre, Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India is to offer affordable and accessible cancer care to one and all in India. The cancer center in Muzaffarpur is the newest addition to our hospitals in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Sangrur, New Chandigarh, Guwahati and Visakhapatnam. This hospital will bring relief to people of Bihar who have to travel long distances and make huge out of pocket expenses for cancer treatment. Addition of a Radiotherapy block with the support of Alkem will help us enhance our capability to treat a larger number of patients with a short waiting time.” About Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai, Alkem (NSE: ALKEM, BSE: 539523, Bloomberg: ALKEM.IN, Reuters: ALKE.NS) is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations, engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The Company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets. With a portfolio of more than 800 brands in India, Alkem is ranked the fifth largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales (Source: IQVIA data March 2020). The Company also has presence in more than 40 international markets, with the United States being its key focus market. For more information on Alkem Laboratories Ltd., please visit www.alkemlabs.com. About Tata Memorial Centre Tata Memorial Hospital, the reputed tertiary cancer facility in Mumbai, comes under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Since its inception, the mission of education and research besides cancer care has brought worldwide recognition to the institution with an output of significant researches and training most of the country’s oncology workforce. The Tata Memorial Centre has hospitals in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Mohali, Sangrur and Varanasi. In 2018, Department of Atomic Energy also set up a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar to address the requirements of cancer patients in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha States, eastern UP, West Bengal and Nepal. Through its centres, it offers some of the most advance treatments in the field of oncology in the areas of daycare, surgery, palliative care, preventive oncology, telemedicine and chemotherapy. For more information on Tata Memorial Centre, please visit tmc.gov.in.

