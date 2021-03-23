Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:36 IST
Fipola launches 'FIPOLA on Wheels'; plans to reach remote areas

Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI): Leading meat and seafood brand Fipola on Tuesday announced the launch of its first mobile facility -- Fipola on Wheels -- under its plans to strengthen presence in the country.

The company currently has 18 stores across the city and has launched three vehicles under the 'Fipola on Wheels' initiative aimed to reach many localities, a company statement said.

The food trucks would retail the meat food kept under hygiene conditions, quality assurance and variety to customers.

The company also plans to expand employee base from 280 to 480 over the next six months while retail outlets currently at 22 would be expanded to 40 stores in Tamil Nadu.

''We aim at taking FIPOLA to people everywhere because we believe everyone should have access to fresh, clean and quality assured meat and seafood. With the success of last year we are thrilled to bring forth these new concepts,'' Fipola MD and CEO, Sushil Kanugolu said.

''The aim with FIPOLA on Wheels is that even the most remote areas will have access to our products and till now the response has been very positive'', he added.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

