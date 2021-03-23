Left Menu

Post marriage filmmaker Zaigham Imam all set to start his next- a romantic comedy

Filmmaker Zaigham Imam tied the knot on March 17 March 2021 with Hubbe Zahra, a student of Delhi University. A grand wedding ceremony took place at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi.

23-03-2021
Director Zaigham Imam. Image Credit: ANI

Zaigham is famous for his three films. Nakkash, Alif & Dozakh made a mark on the people for their original approach and unique take on social issues. His films are also critically acclaimed, having earned awards and appreciative reviews from Indian and global critics. The audience all over enjoy his stories that revolve around today's socio-political scenario. Zaigham's latest film Nakkash recently got recently on various OTT platforms and is receiving good response.

Praising her husband's constant dedication towards filmmaking, Hubbe Zahra said that she is a fan of his films, which spread positive message through realistic characters crafted well in simple stories. Zaigham is super excited for his future endeavours. The couple is also planning their short honeymoon after which Zaigham will rejoin the pre-production of his commercial film with an A-list star, to be shot abroad.

Hubbe Zahra will be shifting to Mumbai soon with her husband. "Due to the Covid-19 pandmeic, we have few options for our honeymoon. My wife is a food lover, so we have decided to go to Dubai because we both love Dubai's food," Imam said. "It's a fabulous phase of my life for both personal and professional fronts. Now I am married and more focused on my work. I am very excited about our new product, which will be shot in London and Delhi. The movie is a romantic comedy. I am going to London for recce very soon, after recce, there will be workshops for all the main characters," he added.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

