Alkem Labs partners Tata Memorial Centre to establish radiotherapy facility in Bihar

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Tuesday said it has partnered with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to establish an advanced radiotherapy facility as a part of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center at Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

As a part of the company's CSR activity, it has sanctioned the purchase of two most advanced versions of the teletherapy and brachytherapy units for this facility, Alkem Labs said in a BSE filing.

To decentralise the cancer care further, Alkem and TMC have collaborated to also establish three mini cancer units in Buxar, Jehanabad and Bhagalpur in Bihar, it added.

''I am very happy that our collaboration with TMC to establish an advanced radiotherapy facility and mini cancer units will help the people of Bihar and the adjoining states to better manage their cancer care treatment at an affordable cost'', Alkem Laboratories Executive Chairman Basudeo N Singh said.

TMC Director RA Badwe said, ''The cancer centre in Muzaffarpur is the newest addition to our hospitals in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Sangrur, New Chandigarh, Guwahati and Visakhapatnam.'' PTI AKT RUJ RUJ

