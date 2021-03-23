Left Menu

ServiceNow to acquire Hyderabad-based Intellibot

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:12 IST
Enterprise cloud-based solutions provider ServiceNow on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Intellibot, a robotic process automation company based in Hyderabad.

Intellibot extends ServiceNows core workflow capabilities by helping customers automate repetitive tasks for intelligent, end-to-end automation, a company statement said.

''ServiceNow intends to build Intellibot's capabilities natively into the Now Platform to enable customers to more easily integrate with both modern and legacy systems to drive productivity and strengthen existing artificial intelligence and machine learning efforts,'' it said.

SVP of Creator Workflow Products at ServiceNow, Josh Kahn, said: ''With Intellibot, we will extend ServiceNows ability to help customers connect systems so they can easily automate workflows and drive productivity.'' The company plans to develop two new data centre facilities in India by the first quarter of 2022.

These new data centres will meet local data residency requirements, form part of ServiceNows advanced high-availability architecture, and will continue to support the scalability of the companys cloud services, it said.

India hosts ServiceNows second largest research and development centre and is a growing talent hub for the organisation.

ServiceNow plans to double its staff in the country within the next three years.

Intellibot was founded in 2015 by CEO Raghu 'Alekh' Barli, CTO Srikanth Vemulapalli, and COO Kushang Moorthy.

ServiceNow expects to complete the acquisition of Intellibot in Q2 2021.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.PTI RS BN BN

