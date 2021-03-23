Left Menu

Swiss supreme court reverses freeze on Angolan tycoon's $900 mln fortune

The Swiss public prosecutor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the court's ruling. Prosecutors said in the original court filing they had frozen $1.25 billion in accounts associated with de Sao Vicente, his family and companies after Swiss banks flagged transfers to them as suspicious.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 18:34 IST
Swiss supreme court reverses freeze on Angolan tycoon's $900 mln fortune

Switzerland's top court this month ruled against a freeze on $900 million belonging to a jailed Angolan businessman, citing insufficient evidence for money laundering alleged by prosecutors. The ruling reverses one the largest personal asset freezes in Swiss history, levied by prosecutors in 2018 and upheld by a court last year, but keeps it in place pending appeals.

Carlos Manuel de Sao Vicente was a key figure in Angola's oil industry, heading a group of companies called AAA International which sold insurance contracts to state oil company Sonangol over nearly two decades of bumper profits. According to a copy of the unpublished Mar. 10 decision obtained by Reuters, the Supreme Court noted that prosecutors "did not precisely determine, as it was their task to do, the predicate offences for money laundering necessary to justify the upholding of a seizure on the bank assets of the appellant".

"The appellant has given explanations for each of the (bank) activities deemed problematic by the public prosecutor", the court added. The Swiss public prosecutor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the court's ruling.

Prosecutors said in the original court filing they had frozen $1.25 billion in accounts associated with de Sao Vicente, his family and companies after Swiss banks flagged transfers to them as suspicious. They released most of the accounts in April 2019 save for two which were in de Sao Vicente's name.

De Sao Vicente, who has been jailed on suspicion of corruption in Angola since late last year, has described the transfers between 2012 to 2019 as legitimate reimbursement for loans he had made earlier. Angolan prosecutors did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the ruling. Court filings to date suggest there has been no request by Angola for a repatriation of funds.

De Sao Vicente's wife, whose name along with those of other family members are attached to bank accounts originally blocked and then released by the Swiss prosecutors, is Irene Neto, a former deputy minister from Angola's ruling party and daughter of Angola's former president. Neto denies any role in his businesses or any corruption.

Lawyers for de Sao Vicente's company AAA International told Reuters the ruling vindicates him as a legitimate businessman and that they expect the freeze to eventually be lifted. "The decision clearly demonstrates that the Swiss case is empty and it will be much more difficult for the Swiss prosecution service to maintain the seizure," Sonja Maeder Morvan of Geneva-based Reiser Avocats told Reuters.

Angola, which draws a third of state revenues from oil, is seeking to defy decades of perceived corruption and nepotism as it seeks to attract foreign investment to its flagging economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zoom to zen - Citi unveils Zoom-free Fridays to beat remote working stress

In a move to combat fatigue triggered by remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic, Citigroup Inc has declared Zoom-Free Fridays and encouraged employees to limit calls outside work hours. While Wall Street is known for its tough work cul...

Brazil's Sao Paulo reports record 1,021 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the countrys most populous, registered 1,021 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, a new daily record, state authorities said on Tuesday. Sao Paulos death toll is a worrisome sign that Brazils total death toll fo...

Yemen declares COVID-19 emergency as second wave accelerates

Yemens internationally recognised government declared a health emergency in areas under its control, as infections in a second wave of a coronavirus epidemic surge. Yemens six-year war has restricted testing and reporting of COVID-19, but n...

4 COVID-19 deaths, 480 new cases in Rajasthan

Four coronavirus-related deaths and 480 new positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.With this, the cumulative figures of deaths and cases have increased to 2,807 and 3,26,506 respectively, according to an offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021