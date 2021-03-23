CityTadka: Platform to explore the unexplored of the city by Young Entrepreneurs Vishvesh Sanghavi and Shaival Desai

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The vision of CityTadka was always to cover the happenings and occurrence of cities. Being explorers at heart made Shaival Desai and Vishvesh Sanghavi establish CityTadka to help people explore the unexplored of the city. At present, CityTadka is present in Gujarat cities of Surat and Ahmedabad with an adept team of 28.

CityTadka covers both on and off-ground events. Up till now, the company have collaborated with many events such as a Roadshow rally of major politicians, Night Marathons, Celebrity concerts, movie promotions of Dhollywood, etc. Vishvesh Sanghavi and Shaival Desai have a thorough knowledge of Market trends. Their readiness to face failures and belief in the motto of 'no work is small' led CityTadka to go a long way. From failing to convert a client for six months to become Gujarat's renowned Digital Marketing Space their story has inspired many budding young entrepreneurs.

Recognizing that digital marketing is the future the duo dived into the business under the name of Transact world in 2009. After failing to convert a single client in first 6 months of the set up of their operations, Vishvesh and Shaival finally hit bull's eye when they got their first client in the restaurant category who paid them Rs. 5000 for a year. The duo worked in the role of every employee, right from the delivery boy to sales, to gain an understanding of the ground reality of things.

Keeping in mind to continue being present on digital platforms, they came up with the brand CityTadka where sharing updates of the city was and is the routine. Following this pattern, CityTadka gained a myriad number of followers on different Social Media Platforms. Now, this startup has become one of the trusted companies which people rely on to get regular updates of the city.

In the shortest span of time, CityTadka has already made its strong presence with more than 4000 coverages having local and national clients across the regions and categories. The regime follows with promoting articles, photos and videos of the clients across Social Media in the most optimal way giving them the maximum reach and visibility. Vishvesh and Shaival being the creative souls of the creative space work onwards and upwards towards introducing new features that benefit the brands as well as the audience.

To make way for CityTadka in the digital media Industry, they always stood on the following ideas. * Any startup can be turned into success with 3 things- Idea-Passion-Execution* Do not wind up your business till the 1000th day of true efforts* Spend on growth and not luxuries.

The ethics, creativity, and innovation has made these young entrepreneurs an inspiration for many startup aspirants. For more information, please visit: www.citytadka.com.

