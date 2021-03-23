Left Menu

GX announces Netherland Government supported India facility to manufacture FTTH GPON equipment

The investment in its facility was part of GX's long-term vision for the Indian market, and with help of an investment from the Netherlands Government, GX is planning to accelerate its focus and have acquired a new manufacturing facility located in Gurugram, IMT Manesar Haryana.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:03 IST
GX announces Netherland Government supported India facility to manufacture FTTH GPON equipment
GX India Facility. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI/PNN): The investment in its facility was part of GX's long-term vision for the Indian market, and with help of an investment from the Netherlands Government, GX is planning to accelerate its focus and have acquired a new manufacturing facility located in Gurugram, IMT Manesar Haryana. The Investment plans are in motion with the acquisition of GX industrial unit with required machinery, and the total project setup up will attract a total investment of 14 million Euros and as per the current plan GX will be ready with its Make in India production by June 2021.

The approved Netherlands government's support via the Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF), where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs encourages these developments by invests in funds which in turn invest in businesses. The funding to GX will contribute as a catalyst for local economic growth and social improvements in India "Gijs de Rooij, CFO, GX Group said." Our IMT Manesar factory is a sign of GX's strong commitment to India, and an example of the success of the Government's 'Make in India' programme. GX believes in 'Make in India', 'Make for India' and with a target to 'Make for the World'. We are aligned with Government policies and will continue to seek their support to achieve our dream of making India a global exporter for our FTTH equipment," Paritosh Prajapati, Chief Executive Officer, GX Group, said.

FTTH Telecom equipment Market The global FTTH market based on GPON is estimated to grow from the current USD 6.3 billion to USD 8.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8 per cent. The market growth is propelled by the high demand for GPON networks for triple and quad-play services, increasing demand for high-speed broadband services, advancement in GPON technology, and trial and deployment of the 5G network.

In the coming year, we expect to witness an explosion in both internet adoption rates and frequency of usage, creating the world's largest digital adaptation. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 COVID-19 deaths, 480 new cases in Rajasthan

Four coronavirus-related deaths and 480 new positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.With this, the cumulative figures of deaths and cases have increased to 2,807 and 3,26,506 respectively, according to an offici...

Yemen declares COVID-19 emergency as second wave accelerates

Yemens internationally recognised government declared a health emergency in areas under its control, as infections in a second wave of a coronavirus epidemic surge. Yemens six-year war has restricted testing and reporting of COVID-19, but n...

California bill aims to jumpstart ''microstamps'' on handguns

Gun control advocates are making a new attempt to force the gun industry to comply with Californias unique law requiring individual identifiers on all bullet casings, a mandate that has been toothless since it was approved in 2007. The law ...

Brazil's Sao Paulo reports record 1,021 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the countrys most populous, registered 1,021 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, a new daily record, state authorities said on Tuesday. Sao Paulos death toll is a worrisome sign that Brazils total death toll fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021