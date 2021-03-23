Eye care: NGO to distribute over 4,000 sunglasses

NGO India Vision Institute said on Tuesday it will provide over 4,000 sunglasses to various professionals, including police personnel, as part of its efforts to highlight the role of optometry in the eye care sector.

Noting that March 23 was World Optometry Day, the institute said in a release it was combining both the day and the week with a range of activities to highlight the important role of optometry.

The week's focus will be on myopia and presbyopia, as well as on protecting peoples eyes from harmful UV rays and professional work hazards.

''This week, we are providing 3,000 sunglasses to fishing communities and traffic police personnel in Chennai and 1,500 safety glasses to stone sculptors in Mahabalipuram,'' IVI CEO Vinod Daniel said in the release.

