EIB and EC join forces for discussions on climate policy

The virtual event on March 24, from 14.00 - 18.00 CET will see the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer gather with fellow climate leaders and policy experts for discussions on climate policy, international cooperation, and financial innovation. Register here to attend the #InvestinginClimateAction event.

Organised by the European Commission, European Investment Bank and Project Syndicate, John Kerry, Christine Lagarde, Frans Timmermans, Valdis Dombrovskis, Kristalina Georgieva, Amina Mohammed, Michael Bloomberg, Ambroise Fayolle, Teresa Czerwinska, Laurence Tubiana and Elizabeth Wathuti will be among those debating how to forge a truly global green deal that can massively reduce our global carbon footprint, ensure an equitable distribution of clean technologies, funding for breakthrough technology and support for the circular economy.

Experts from China, Kenya, the United States as well as the European Union will assess the progress made so far in terms of policy and regulation, examining how public and private capital can work together to achieve a just transition to a "net-zero" emissions economy.

"Europe needs to translate its climate ambitions into global policy and market leadership. The decade ahead is pivotal. Now is the time to implement transformative change." Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank said speaking before the event.

Read the joint op-ed "A Global Green Deal" from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EIB President Werner Hoyer here.

The European Commission and the European Investment Bank have both made climate action their top priority. The European Commission launched the European Green Deal in December 2019 as Europe's new growth strategy. It is designed to transform the EU into a fair and prosperous society, with a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy where there are no net emissions of greenhouse gases in 2050.

In parallel, the European Investment Bank, the world's largest multilateral lender, has transitioned into the EU climate bank to support the European Green Deal, aligning all its activities with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement and committing to support EUR 1 trillion of investments in climate action and environmental sustainability in the critical decade ahead. The EIB Group's recently adopted Climate Bank Roadmap also commits to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. In 2019, the bank also took the ground-breaking decision to end its financing for traditional fossil-fuel energy projects.