Left Menu

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till April 30

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:08 IST
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till April 30

The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till April 30, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday.

''However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,'' the DGCA added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral ''air bubble'' arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 COVID-19 deaths, 480 new cases in Rajasthan

Four coronavirus-related deaths and 480 new positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.With this, the cumulative figures of deaths and cases have increased to 2,807 and 3,26,506 respectively, according to an offici...

Yemen declares COVID-19 emergency as second wave accelerates

Yemens internationally recognised government declared a health emergency in areas under its control, as infections in a second wave of a coronavirus epidemic surge. Yemens six-year war has restricted testing and reporting of COVID-19, but n...

California bill aims to jumpstart ''microstamps'' on handguns

Gun control advocates are making a new attempt to force the gun industry to comply with Californias unique law requiring individual identifiers on all bullet casings, a mandate that has been toothless since it was approved in 2007. The law ...

Brazil's Sao Paulo reports record 1,021 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the countrys most populous, registered 1,021 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, a new daily record, state authorities said on Tuesday. Sao Paulos death toll is a worrisome sign that Brazils total death toll fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021