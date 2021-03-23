Left Menu

MP: 12 women among 13 killed in auto rickshaw-bus collision

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:10 IST
MP: 12 women among 13 killed in auto rickshaw-bus collision

Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw in which they were traveling collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place around 5 am on Gwalior-Morena road when the bus driver apparently tried to avoid hitting a person on the road, said state Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput while announcing an inquiry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident in a tweet.

The women, who worked as cooks at an 'anganwadi kendra' (governemnt-run child care center) in Stone Park area in Old Chawni Ganga Malanpur locality, were returning home after work, Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said.

They were supposed to travel in two auto-rickshaws, but one of them was out of order, so they crammed into one vehicle, he said.

While eight women and the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to injuries in a hospital, district Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

Passengers in the bus, which was heading from Gwalior to Delhi, escaped unhurt, a senior official said, adding that the driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle.

The victims were residents of Gole ka Mandir and Jaderua areas in Gwalior.

''I am deeply pained by the death of 13 persons in an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. I express my condolences to the kin of those killed and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' prime minister Modi tweeted.

He also approved ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured seriously from the prime minister's national relief fund, the PMO said.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia aid of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

Transport Minister Rajput said he had ordered an inquiry.

''It appears that the accident took place as the bus driver while trying to save a milkman hit the auto-rickshaw,'' he said, adding that the bus had a valid fitness certificate, insurance certificate and its permit was valid till 2026.

Transport Commissioner Mukesh Jain, who reached the spot to conduct inquiry, clarified that the Gwalior RTO had not been suspended as probe was going on. ''Till we get the inquiry report, no action will be taken against any official,'' he said.

Earlier, a report from Gwalior had said that RTO MPS Chouhan was suspended.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath also condoled the deaths.

The deceased were identified as Rachna Rathore (34), Sarita Rathore (37), Anita (37), Asha Rathore (45), Rajendri (40), Usha Jatav (37) Usha (45), Maya Devi (65), Harbobai (65), Munni Pal (55), Guddi (40), Laksmi (27) and Dharmendra Parihar (35), the auto driver, additional superintendent of police Pankaj Pande informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India appeals in The Hague court against arbitration tribunal overturning Rs 10,247 cr demand in back taxes from Cairn Energy: Sources.

India appeals in The Hague court against arbitration tribunal overturning Rs 10,247 cr demand in back taxes from Cairn Energy Sources....

Norway to buy four submarines from Thyssenkrupp

Norway has agreed to order four submarines from Germanys Thyssenkrupp for 45 billion crowns 5.3 billion, the Norwegian defence ministry said on Tuesday.Norway and Germany, both NATO members, are jointly procuring identical submarines from T...

Healthcare players welcome govt decision to allow vaccine for all above 45 years

Healthcare and biopharma players have welcomed the governments decision to allow all people above 45 years of age to get COVID-19 vaccine from April 1, and said it will enhance the pace of vaccination.FICCI immediate past president and Apol...

Banksy NHS tribute sells for record $20 million at auction

A Banksy painting showing a young boy playing with a toy nurse as a superhero rather than Batman or Spider-Man sold for more than 20 million on Tuesday, setting an auction record for the elusive British street artist. Game Changer, which wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021