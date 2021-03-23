IMF likely to revise higher its Nigeria growth forecast - IMF Nigeria mission chief

Left Menu

The International Monetary Fund is likely to revise higher its growth forecast for Nigeria, its mission chief said on Tuesday. Jesmin Rahman, the IMF mission chief to Nigeria, said the country's surprise exit from recession in the fourth quarter would aid its economic outlook for the coming year. The IMF previously projected 1.5% growth for 2021. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Alex Richardson)

