Left Menu

EssilorLuxottica gains EU okay for $8.5 bln Dutch buy

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica secured EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its 7.2-billion-euro ($8.5 billion) acquisition of GrandVision after pledging to sell more than 400 stores in three countries to address competition concerns.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 19:58 IST
EssilorLuxottica gains EU okay for $8.5 bln Dutch buy

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica secured EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its 7.2-billion-euro ($8.5 billion) acquisition of GrandVision after pledging to sell more than 400 stores in three countries to address competition concerns. Formed in 2018 from the merger of French lens manufacturer Essilor and Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, EssilorLuxottica also makes eyewear for luxury brands such as Chanel, Prada and Versace.

The company is at loggerheads with Dutch retail chain GrandVision over the latter's management of the coronavirus crisis, with litigation currently before a Dutch court. The European Commission said EssilorLuxottica pledged to sell a total of 451 stores in Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium to allay concerns that the deal may result in price hikes for frame retailers and reduce competition.

In Belgium, the GrandOptical chain of 35 stores will be sold without the brand name, while in Italy a total of 174 stores, which includes EssilorLuxottica's VistaSi chain and 72 GrandVision stores will be put on the block. In the Netherlands, 142 stores from the EyeWish chain will be divested.

The EU competition enforcer said the asset sales would limit the retail footprint of the merged entity and reduce its incentive to restrict competitors' access to optical frames in Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands, while creating or boosting a rival. ($1 = 0.8422 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India ranks 40th on International Intellectual Property Index

India ranked 40 among 53 global economies on the latest annual edition of the International Intellectual Property IP Index released on Tuesday.Released annually by the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Centre GIPC, the Index e...

JNU approves MA in Audit and Accounts programme at CAG's training centre

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU and the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG of India signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to initiate their new association in an academic activity. According to a statement, the university has...

EU to tighten vaccine export rules in possible blow to firms backloading supplies - source

The European Commission will on Wednesday extend EU powers to block COVID-19 vaccine exports to cover instances of companies backloading contracted quarterly supplies into the bloc, an EU official said.The move, designed to avoid even limit...

Banksy's tribute to health workers sells for record $20 million at auction

A Banksy painting showing a boy playing with a toy nurse as a superhero sold for more than 20 million on Tuesday, setting an auction record for the elusive British street artist.Game Changer, unveiled last May at University Hospital Southam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021