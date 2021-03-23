Left Menu

SII seeks Govt's nod to give 50L Covishield doses to UK, says won't affect India's vaccination drive

It was further agreed that, in return for getting access to the AZ technology AZD1222, Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd will treat AstraZeneca as a priority customer, whether it is for drug substance or finished product, Singh stated.According to the agreement, Serum Institute has to supply millions of doses of Covishield to AstraZeneca according to their requirement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:17 IST
SII seeks Govt's nod to give 50L Covishield doses to UK, says won't affect India's vaccination drive

The world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, Serum Institute of India, has sought permission from the Centre to supply 50 lakh doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to the United Kingdom, citing an agreement with AstraZeneca in this regard.

It has, however, assured India that its own anti-coronavirus vaccination programme will not be disturbed because of this supply.

This development came amid reports that the UK's anti-coronavirus inoculation programme has been hit due to a delay in the supply of the second batch of vaccines.

In a communique to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Prakash Kumar Singh, sought permission to supply 50 lakh doses of Covishield stating that India's anti-coronavirus vaccination programme will not be affected.

It referred to a license agreement between AstraZeneca UK Limited and the Serum Institute of India in June 2020 with relation to technology transfer from AZ for manufacture and supply of Covishield.

''Under this agreement, it was agreed that Serum Institute of India will supply any AstraZeneca country where AstraZeneca has commitments anywhere in the world. It was further agreed that, in return for getting access to the AZ technology AZD1222, Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd will treat AstraZeneca as a priority customer, whether it is for drug substance or finished product,'' Singh stated.

According to the agreement, Serum Institute has to supply millions of doses of Covishield to AstraZeneca according to their requirement. ''We have to supply at least 50 lakh doses to AstraZeneca immediately for use in the UK.'' ''This is of utmost priority as AstraZeneca has conveyed and is also reminding us of our obligation to supply Covishield to them according to the agreement. AstraZeneca and representative of the UK Government have also conveyed to us today morning that if these minimum 50 lakh doses are not supplied to the UK immediately this week then the UK government might have to halt the vaccination programme,'' Singh said.

The letter also reminded the government that the Serum Institute has received the technology to manufacture Covishield from AstraZeneca-Oxford and need to honour the commitment to supply at least 50 lakh doses of the vaccine.

''We are sure, considering the gravity of the situation and prestige of our company as well as our country is at stake, you will definitely intervene and give permission to us to supply at least 50 lakh doses of Covishield to the UK this week. We will be highly obliged for the same. We assure you that the Government of India's vaccination programme will not be disturbed because of this supply,'' Singh stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales hit nine-month low; current account deficit widens sharply in 2020

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a nine-month low in February amid bitterly cold weather, and expensive lumber and rising mortgage rates could cool the housing market this year. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesda...

'Manipur govt-in-exile' case: NIA files charge-sheet against 2 separatist leaders, their associates

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet against two separatist leaders from Manipur, who had in 2019 announced the launch of the Manipur government-in-exile and declared the states independence from India, official...

India ranks 40th on International Intellectual Property Index

India ranked 40 among 53 global economies on the latest annual edition of the International Intellectual Property IP Index released on Tuesday.Released annually by the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Centre GIPC, the Index e...

JNU approves MA in Audit and Accounts programme at CAG's training centre

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU and the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG of India signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to initiate their new association in an academic activity. According to a statement, the university has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021