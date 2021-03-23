Left Menu

IMF likely to revise higher its Nigeria growth forecast - IMF Nigeria mission chief

The International Monetary Fund is likely to revise higher its growth forecast for Nigeria, its mission chief said on Tuesday. Jesmin Rahman, the IMF mission chief to Nigeria, said the country's surprise exit from recession in the fourth quarter would aid its economic outlook for the coming year.

The International Monetary Fund is likely to revise higher its growth forecast for Nigeria, its mission chief said on Tuesday.

Jesmin Rahman, the IMF mission chief to Nigeria, said the country's surprise exit from recession in the fourth quarter would aid its economic outlook for the coming year. "It wasn't as bad as we expected," Rahman said of the country's 2020 recession.

Rahman, speaking at a virtual event hosted by the American Business Council, did not put a figure on the 2021 growth overall, but said the medium-term growth rate could return to 2.5%. The IMF previously projected 1.5% growth for 2021. "We will see recovery and we will see real output going back to the pre-pandemic level...sometime next year," she said.

Rahman warned that the failure thus far to make certain structural changes, such as exchange rate reforms, would hinder economic growth and keep the economy from creating enough jobs to match the rising population and increase living standards. Nigeria's unemployment hit 33.3% in the fourth quarter, and food inflation reached a four-year peak above 20% in February.

