Spain will lift ban on UK arrivals on March 30th

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-03-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 20:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain said on Tuesday it would lift a ban on travel from Britain at the end of the month.

The ban started in December, over concerns about a British strain of the coronavirus.

The United Kingdom currently bans all foreign travel, except for work, education or health reasons. However, the government is to review that in April and possibly allow it from May 17.

