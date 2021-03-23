Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:10 IST
84 pc Indians day-dreaming about travel: Survey

A majority of Indian respondents (three-fourths) were found to be ''day-dreaming'' at least once a week about travel, according to a survey.

The survey, commissioned by global card major American Express, covered 1,000 Indians in mid-January with a yearly household income of USD 20,000.

The seven-nation survey found Indians are most-interested in future travel with 84 per cent respondents day-dreaming about travel at least once a week.

Manoj Adlakha, chief executive for American Express Banking Corp India, said the survey highlights pent up travel demand and some behaviours are unique here.

He said 91 per cent respondents in India are interested in choosing a trip or experience that supports the local community, showing an understanding of the pandemic's impact on the travel industry and their intention to support recovery.

Adlakha said the company has been seeing similar trends in card member enquiries to our concierge desks as well.

Meanwhile, data shared by travel portal Booking.com said Goa, New Delhi, Jaipur, Rishikesh and Mumbai are among the top-booked domestic destinations by Indians from Holi to Easter.

Hotels are the top-booked facilities, followed by resorts, guest houses, hostels and homestays, it said.

''The year 2020 was difficult for all of us in travel but there is hope for the future.

''We are seeing a heightened desire to travel where travellers are utilising long weekends to make travel plans on our platform across the country,'' its Regional Manager for South Asia Ritu Mehrotra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

