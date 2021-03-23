Left Menu

Trai urges RBI to direct banks to comply with norms on bulk messages

However, for the time being, even the traffic which has failed in the content scrubbing is allowed to be delivered, to avoid the inconvenience to the consumers.Trai has further said that based on the report submitted by the telecom operators, it has been observed that certain banks have still not complied with regulatory requirements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:57 IST
Trai urges RBI to direct banks to comply with norms on bulk messages
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The telecom regulator has urged Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue directions to banks to comply with Trai's norms on bulk messages, sources said on Tuesday.

It has also shared with the RBI a list of such banks that have not adhered to Trai's regulatory requirements, as also relevant data on SMS traffic failures, sources added.

Separately, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a statement said that all major banks and big telemarketers sending SMS have failed to fulfil regulatory requirements despite repeated reminders.

Sources privy to the development told PTI that the telecom regulator has approached the Reserve Bank of India to get a direction issued to all banks and financial institutions to comply with stipulated rules aimed at curbing pesky calls and bulk messages. Trai has also written to the Department of Financial Services on the matter.

The regulator informed the RBI that as per the provisions of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018, the telecom operators have activated the content scrubbing from March 17, 2021. However, for the time being, even the traffic which has failed in the content scrubbing is allowed to be delivered, to avoid the inconvenience to the consumers.

Trai has further said that based on the report submitted by the telecom operators, it has been observed that certain banks have still not complied with regulatory requirements. Noting that telcos are intimating the failure reasons to concerned 'Principal Entities', Trai has urged the RBI to direct such banks to fulfil the regulatory requirements immediately, failing which their communication to customers may be disrupted, sources said.

Additionally, the regulator has also reached out to state government departments, chief secretaries, and all major government entities that send out bulk messages on the bulk message issue, sources added.

Meanwhile, Trai said in a statement that it ''once again requests all the Entities who are using the telecom resources to send bulk messages to the consumers, to fulfil the regulatory requirements immediately so that there would not be any disruption in the communication to the customers.'' Trai has issued the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR, 2018) on July 19, 2018, to curb the menace of Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC), which put in place a framework for controlling UCC.

The regulations entirely came into force with effect from February 29,2019.

According to the rules all entries that send one-time password (OTP), transactional messages, service messages or commercial messages are required to fulfil regulatory requirements for sending bulk communication.

''The regulatory provisions not only help in preventing spam but also help in preventing fraudulent messages purporting to originate from banks, financial institutions, or other trusted sources,'' Trai said.

Trai said that when telecom operators started filtering out non-compliance messages from the system there was a huge drop in sms sent to people from applications.

''It was observed that some of the principal entities have not fulfilled the requirements as envisaged TCCCPR, 2018 even after two years despite being fully aware of the regulations and the consequences,'' Trai said.

The regulator temporarily suspended the scrubbing of SMS for seven days on March 9 to enable principle entities to register the SMS templates to avoid inconvenience faced by the customers.

''Unfortunately, despite repeated communication, all major banks and big telemarketers sending SMS have failed to fulfill regulatory requirements. All are being notified individually also. Trai has called for further reports from telecom service providers,'' Trai statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Short-lived plant species are more climate-sensitive, claims study

Short-lived plant species are more sensitive to climate change than long-lived ones, a collaborative study by researchers of German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research iDiv, the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg MLU and the...

Divert military expenses to improve health and fight poverty, Vatican says

The coronavirus pandemic should make governments realise that defence spending cannot guarantee security for their populations and should encourage them instead to divert funds to improve health care and fight poverty, the Vatican said on T...

COVID-19: Goa CM says he is monitoring situation closely

Panaji Goa India, March 23 ANI0 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday took cognizance of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and assured that he is monitoring the situation closely. We are monitoring and observing the COV...

Lessons of hunger: pandemic prompts fresh thinking, new players in U.S. food aid

On a recent morning in Chicagos Southwest side, young workers hefted boxes of food into vans for delivery. Borders staked out by rival gangs prevented many hungry people from visiting the New Life Centers food distribution site. So workers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021