Spain lifts ban on UK arrivals from March 30

Spain said on Tuesday it was lifting a ban on travel from Britain, three months after suspending flights for all but Spanish nationals and residents over concerns about the British strain of the coronavirus. Spain however does not expect an immediate revival of tourism from Britain, not least because the United Kingdom currently bans all foreign travel except for work, education or health reasons, with rule-breakers facing a steep fine.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:59 IST
Spain said on Tuesday it was lifting a ban on travel from Britain, three months after suspending flights for all but Spanish nationals and residents over concerns about the British strain of the coronavirus.

Spain however does not expect an immediate revival of tourism from Britain, not least because the United Kingdom currently bans all foreign travel except for work, education or health reasons, with rule-breakers facing a steep fine. Britain is to review that in April and possibly allow foreign travel from May 17, which would be welcome news for Spain's hopes to revive its tourism industry.

Since the end of December, Spain has only allowed Spaniards, Spanish residents and nationals or residents of Andorra to fly from Britain to Spain. There are similar restrictions on travel from South Africa and Brazil. These restrictions have been extended regularly, and were valid until March 30.

Government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero on Tuesday told a news conference that while restrictions on flights from South Africa and Brazil would be extended again because of concerns over COVID-19 variants there, they would be lifted for Britain. A government source said Spanish authorities did not expect any big jump in arrivals from Britain.

"We don't expect them to come en masse," the source said, pointing to restrictions in place in Britain. The UK variant of COVID-19 is now widespread in Spain and therefore importing it is no longer a pressing epidemiological concern, the source said, and the South African and Brazilian variants were more of a worry.

Government officials did not immediately respond to questions on who would be allowed to travel from Britain and under what conditions. Anyone currently travelling to Spain needs a negative PCR test. A few airlines, including Iberia and Air Europa, had maintained limited direct flights between Britain and Spain.

