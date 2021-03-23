4 nuns briefly detained over allegations of forcible religious conversion in Jhansi

Four nuns were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by the railway police here after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two of the women were allegedly being taken forcibly for religious conversion, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said there was no basis in the complaint and all four women later took the next train to their destination in Odisha.

Following the ruckus created by local Bajrang Dal leader Ajay Shankar Tiwari along with the activists on March 19, the four nuns onboard the Utkal Express from Delhi to Rourkela were taken down from the train by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jhansi for questioning.

Circle Officer of GRP Naeem Ansari said the complainant had said that they (the women) were being taken possibly for forcible religious conversion.

''However, during questioning, nothing as such came to light, and the four passengers were allowed to depart by the next train. No case has been registered in this regard,'' he said.

During questioning, it was revealed that nuns Libiya Thomas and Hemlata, both residents of Delhi's Vikaspuri, along with Sweta and B Tarang (both 19-years-old and natives of Odisha) were travelling in a sleeper coach of the Utkal Express.

SHO of GRP Jhansi Sunil Kumar Singh said no attack on the rail passengers emerged during the probe.

