Left Menu

4 nuns briefly detained over allegations of forcible religious conversion in Jhansi

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:02 IST
4 nuns briefly detained over allegations of forcible religious conversion in Jhansi

Four nuns were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by the railway police here after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two of the women were allegedly being taken forcibly for religious conversion, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said there was no basis in the complaint and all four women later took the next train to their destination in Odisha.

Following the ruckus created by local Bajrang Dal leader Ajay Shankar Tiwari along with the activists on March 19, the four nuns onboard the Utkal Express from Delhi to Rourkela were taken down from the train by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jhansi for questioning.

Circle Officer of GRP Naeem Ansari said the complainant had said that they (the women) were being taken possibly for forcible religious conversion.

''However, during questioning, nothing as such came to light, and the four passengers were allowed to depart by the next train. No case has been registered in this regard,'' he said.

During questioning, it was revealed that nuns Libiya Thomas and Hemlata, both residents of Delhi's Vikaspuri, along with Sweta and B Tarang (both 19-years-old and natives of Odisha) were travelling in a sleeper coach of the Utkal Express.

SHO of GRP Jhansi Sunil Kumar Singh said no attack on the rail passengers emerged during the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Short-lived plant species are more climate-sensitive, claims study

Short-lived plant species are more sensitive to climate change than long-lived ones, a collaborative study by researchers of German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research iDiv, the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg MLU and the...

Divert military expenses to improve health and fight poverty, Vatican says

The coronavirus pandemic should make governments realise that defence spending cannot guarantee security for their populations and should encourage them instead to divert funds to improve health care and fight poverty, the Vatican said on T...

COVID-19: Goa CM says he is monitoring situation closely

Panaji Goa India, March 23 ANI0 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday took cognizance of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and assured that he is monitoring the situation closely. We are monitoring and observing the COV...

Lessons of hunger: pandemic prompts fresh thinking, new players in U.S. food aid

On a recent morning in Chicagos Southwest side, young workers hefted boxes of food into vans for delivery. Borders staked out by rival gangs prevented many hungry people from visiting the New Life Centers food distribution site. So workers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021