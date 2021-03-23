'SC ruling on refunding interest/penalty during moratorium may cost additional Rs 7,000-7,500 cr'

Borrowers who could not avail the six-month moratorium benefit because of the Rs 2 crore loan ceiling may get compound interest relief of Rs 7,000-7,500 crore following the Supreme Court's verdict on Tuesday, ratings agency ICRA said.

Even as the SC denied further extension on compound interest, it said the benefit should be for all borrowers without any cap on the loan amount.

Advertisement

No compound or penal interest will be charged during the six-month loan moratorium period announced last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount already charged shall be refunded, credited or adjusted, SC said in its order.

However, it refused to interfere with the Centre's and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to not extend the loan moratorium beyond August 31 last year, saying it is a policy decision.

SC said compound interest should be charged on deliberate or wilful defaulters, in the nature of penal interest. The government's March 27, 2020 notification had provided for deferment of installments due and payable during the moratorium period.

''Once the payment of installment is deferred...non-payment of installment during the moratorium period cannot be said to be willful and therefore there is no justification to charge interest on interest/compound interest/penal interest for the period during moratorium.

''Therefore, we are of the opinion that there shall not be any charge of interest on interest/compound interest/penal interest for the period during the moratorium from any of the borrowers and whatever the amount is recovered by way of interest on interest/compound interest/penal interest for the period during the moratorium, the same shall be refunded,'' the apex court said.

It said there was no rationale to restrict such relief to loans up to Rs 2 crore only.

The SC bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the top court cannot do judicial review of the Centre's financial policy decision unless it is malafide and arbitrary.

''All the borrowers irrespective of moratorium status and loan size will be eligible for compounded interest benefit for six-month moratorium period. Earlier the relief was only borrowers upto Rs 2 crore loan ceiling.

''As a result, borrowers excluded earlier may get additional relief of Rs 7,000-7,500 crore in the form of compound interest benefit,'' Anil Gupta, Vice President - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA Ltd told PTI.

The verdict is connected to a batch of pleas filed by various trade associations, including real estate and power sectors, seeking extension of moratorium and other reliefs.

Veteran banker Uday Kotak welcomed the decision of the court, saying it has to be a commercial decision of the lenders.

''Finally sense has prevailed. This is a commercial decision that must be left to banks,'' he told CNBC-TV 18.

As per ratings firm ICRA, compound interest for six month of moratorium across all lenders is estimated at Rs 13,500-14,000 crore.

The government had already announced relief for borrowers having loan up to Rs 2 crore which was estimated to cost about Rs 6,500 crore to the exchequer.

SBI is the nodal agency that has been acting on behalf of the government to reimburse other lenders for extending moratorium benefit to their borrowers during March-August 2020.

Krishnan Sitaraman, a senior director at ratings agency Crisil, said reported system-wide gross NPAs is estimated at 7 per cent as of December 2020, and it would have gone by 100 bps to 8 per cent if the apex court had extended the moratorium.

Sitaraman said the ruling has cleared the way for lenders to recognize NPAs as per the delinquency record of borrowers, which they had not been able to since the end of the moratorium period on August 2020.

Uttara Kolhatkar, a partner at law firm J Sagar Associates, said the apex court did the right thing by not turning down a policy decision as the courts cannot usurp jurisdiction of decision-makers in the garb of judicial reviews.

Eshwar Karra of Kotak Special Situations Fund said the SC verdict will throw up a lot of opportunities for people like them as many leveraged companies with an asset-liability mismatch will need to retenure their existing loans to match their cash flows.

Today's decision dispels confusion for banks on NPA accounting and also provides a clarity for borrowers who availed the moratorium benefit, said Ravindra Sudhalkar, CEO, Reliance Home Finance.

He said the decision to waive compound interest rates during moratorium will provide relief to borrowers.

ICRA estimated that, on a proforma basis, the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of the banks stood at Rs 8.7 trillion or 8.3 per cent of advances as against the reported GNPA of Rs 7.4 trillion (7.1 per cent of advances) as on December 31, 2020.

Likewise, the net NPA stood at Rs 2.7 trillion (2.7 per cent) as against reported NNPA for all banks of Rs 1.7 trillion (1.7 per cent).

''Hence in absence of standstill by Supreme Court, the gross NPAs for the banks would have been higher by Rs 1.3 lakh crore and net NPAs would have been higher by Rs 1 trillion (by December 2020),'' ICRA said.

When contacted, many banks declined to comment on the SC verdict.

Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research & REIS, India, JLL, said the refusal to extend the moratorium period is unlikely to considerably impact the developers since not many of them opted for the moratorium in the first place.

''As far as home buyers are concerned, significantly low-interest rates offered by various banks have already pushed up affordability. In the last quarter (October to December 2020), we have seen a growth in sales in the residential market at 51 per cent over the previous quarter,'' Das said.

Anshuman Panwar, co-founder, Creditas Solutions, said the order will ensure that payment culture of retail borrowers remains intact. At the same time, it will provide them relief from the burden of additional interest.

When asked who will bear the additional burden of refunding compound interest or penal interest already collected during moratorium period, Gupta said it is premature to assume the hit will be on the government.

On whether the banks should pay from their pocket, he said, ''We don't know'', adding the amount is not very large.

To give a perspective, Gupta said the banks, accounting for 70 per cent of the loan market, have operating profits of over Rs 3 lakh crore.

''So, that way Rs 7,000 crore on Rs 3 lakh crore will be like 2 per cent of their operating profits,'' he added.

Veena Sivaramakrishnan, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said the difference between concessions (in the needed time of COVID) and complete waiver (which would have meant a bizarre free ride in a commercial and financial world) has been recognised and put to rest by the Supreme Court in the landmark judgement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)