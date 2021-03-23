Left Menu

Sebi disposes of proceedings against BPSL in GDR manipulation case, says co under liquidation

Sebi on Tuesday decided to dispose of proceedings against Birla Power Solutions Ltd BPSL since it is under liquidation but said the company will face debarment for securities law violations in case the court order on liquidation is reversed.The case pertains to fraudulent activities with respect to issuance of GDRs Global Depository Receipts twice in 2010.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:46 IST
Sebi disposes of proceedings against BPSL in GDR manipulation case, says co under liquidation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi on Tuesday decided to dispose of proceedings against Birla Power Solutions Ltd (BPSL) since it is under liquidation but said the company will face debarment for securities law violations in case the court order on liquidation is reversed.

The case pertains to fraudulent activities with respect to issuance of GDRs (Global Depository Receipts) twice in 2010. In a 60-page order, the watchdog said it was dropping proceedings against Yashovardhan Birla, saying there was no evidence to ascertain that he was involved in the GDR issuance.

However, certain directions have been passed against four individuals -- PVR Murthy, Rajesh V Shah, Upkar Singh Kohli and N Nagesh. The regulator had issued show-cause notices to the firm and certain officials to ascertain whether shares underlying GDRs were issued with proper consideration and whether appropriate disclosures were made.

The company had issued GDRs worth USD 20 million in January 2010 and GDRs worth USD 53.5 million in July 2010.

The GDRs were subscribed by only one entity Vintage FZE, now known as Alta Vista International FZE, on obtaining a loan from EURAM Bank.

The company had provided security for the loan obtained by Vintage from EURAM Bank by pledging the GDR proceeds, through pledge agreements ''The arrangement of BPSL, in allotting GDR issue to only one entity i.e. Vintage which subscribed to the GDR issue of BPSL by obtaining loan from EURAM Bank and the same was secured by BPSL by pledging its GDR proceeds, seen along with the misleading corporate announcements made by BPSL on October 20, 2006, lead to conclusion that the same were done in pursuance of a fraudulent scheme which had the potential to mislead or induce the investors to sale or purchase of its scrip,'' Sebi said.

In August 2014, the Bombay High Court had directed that the firm should be wound up and appointed an official liquidator. Citing the court decision, Sebi said it was disposing of the proceedings against the company.

''... in the event that the order for winding up passed by the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay is reversed in appeal, if any, the Noticee No. 1 shall be restrained from accessing the securities market ...for a period of 3 years from the date of such reversal of winding up order,'' the regulator said.

According to the latest order, Murthy, who was a signatory to pledge agreements, has been restrained from accessing the securities market for two years.

A one-year ban has beem imposed on Rajesh V Shah and Upkar Singh Kohli, who were independent directors of the company at that time, as per the order.

Further, the regulator said that N Nagesh, being signatory to the pledge agreements, has been restrained from accessing the securities market for one year.

During the period of restraint, the existing holding of securities, including units of mutual funds of the noticees 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 woudl remain frozen.

The obligation of the noticees 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, restrained/ prohibited by this order, in respect of settlement of securities, if any, purchased or sold in the cash segment as existing on the date of the latest order, are allowed to be discharged, Sebi said.

''Further, allnopen positions, if any, of the Noticees no. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, restrained/ prohibited in the present order, in the F&O segment of the recognised stock exchange(s), are permitted to be squared off...,'' it noted.

BPSL is noticee 1, Murthy (noticee 2), Nagesh (noticee 3), Shah (noticee 4) and Kohli (noticee 5).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN agencies call for urgent action to avert famine risk in 20 ‘hunger hotspots’

Yemen, South Sudan and northern Nigeria top the list, according to the Hunger Hotspots Report published by the Food and Agriculture Organization FAO and the World Food Programme WFP.Race against the clockThe partners said more than 34 milli...

India, Austria deliberate on developments in Indo-Pacific, terrorism

India and Austria discussed a host of key issues during their foreign office consultations, including developments in the Indo-Pacific, terrorism and India-EU relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.The sixth Foreign Off...

Macron says France to reopen embassy in Tripoli on Monday

France will reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli next Monday to show its support for the North African countrys new authorities, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.Libyas new unity government took office on March 16 from ...

France and Germany summon Chinese envoys over sanctions spat

France, Germany and other European countries called in Chinas ambassadors in their capitals on Tuesday to protest at Beijings response to European Union sanctions on Chinese officials accused of involvement in human rights abuses in Xinjian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021