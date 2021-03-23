Left Menu

German hotel owners angry over lockdown as holidaymakers head to Mallorca

"People's patience is increasingly running out, and pandemic fatigue is increasingly getting to them," BTW secretary general Michael Rabe said. Germans travelling abroad on holiday will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result before they return to Germany, even when returning from regions where coronavirus infection rates are not high, but they do not need to quarantine.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:52 IST
German hotel owners angry over lockdown as holidaymakers head to Mallorca

German hotel owners are fuming over an extension to measures that bar citizens from going on vacation in their own country but allow them to travel abroad, as the industry struggles to survive the coronavirus lockdown. Berlin on Tuesday extended a nationwide lockdown until April 18 in an attempt to break a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping hotels and holiday apartments closed for tourists.

"It's OK to fly to Mallorca if you're tested? But you can't stay in a Bavarian holiday apartment? It's simply incomprehensible," said Hubert Buchwieser, a holiday apartment owner in the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Daniel Schimmer, a manager at the town's Garmischer Hof hotel, said: "We are frustrated, sad and disappointed that our industry is being treated this way."

The BTW tourism association said the decision fanned fears and frustration in the industry for its future. It called for pilot projects to test how hotels and tourist regions can reopen safely. "People's patience is increasingly running out, and pandemic fatigue is increasingly getting to them," BTW secretary general Michael Rabe said.

Germans travelling abroad on holiday will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result before they return to Germany, even when returning from regions where coronavirus infection rates are not high, but they do not need to quarantine. The no-quarantine move has been a demand from airlines hoping for a recovery starting with the Easter holidays after Germany removed several regions in Spain, including the tourist island of Mallorca, and Portugal from its list of risk areas.

German airline Lufthansa said it will work with travel industry partners to offer tests to travellers returning from Mallorca. Easyjet will leave it up to passengers to organise their own pre-departure tests, it told daily Tagesspiegel.

German aviation association BDL welcomed the no-quarantine rule but said compulsory testing of passengers from non-risk destinations should be an exception only during the Easter holiday season. On Mallorca, business owners were happy with the decision, but some locals worried about tourists spreading infection.

Maria, a 68-year-old pensioner from Mallorca, said: "How is it that we can't go to a different region (in Spain) and they can come from Germany or other countries?" German tourists sunbathing on the island's sandy beaches welcomed the no-quarantine decision and said social distancing measures were enforced on Mallorca.

"We'll take the test... We are keeping our distance from other people and I think you can't really do any better," said Yvonne, 35, from the western German city of Dusseldorf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCP's Nawab Malik refutes Fadnavis' corruption claims, alleges illegal phone tapping

Nationalist Congress Party NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and termed as false the allegations made by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The NCP le...

Solar panels will be installed in 183 primary schools: Punjab Minister

To reduce the cost of electricity in the government schools of the state, the Punjab government would install 3KW solar panels in 183 primary schools at a cost of Rs. 2.74 crore. Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the Education...

BJP, Cong demands rollback of AAP government's new excise policy

The Delhi units of the BJP and the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the AAP government rolls back its new excise policy, that cut the legal drinking age from 25 to 21 years, saying it could ruin the youth of the national capital.Leading a ...

Dutch curfew, curbs extended as COVID-19 cases surge

A nationwide curfew and other curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus in the Netherlands will be extended by three weeks until late April, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rising numbers of infections and hospital admission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021