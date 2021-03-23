UK hopes to say more on international travel by April 5- Johnson

UK hopes to say more on international travel by April 5- JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:43 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped to say more on international travel by April 5, as holiday-makers hope the country will ease a ban on non-essential trips.
The government is to review the ban in April and possibly allow trips from May 17.
"We'll be able to say more we hope in a few days' time. I certainly hope to be saying some more by April the 5th," Johnson told a news conference.
