UK hopes to say more on international travel by April 5- Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped to say more on international travel by April 5, as holiday-makers hope the country will ease a ban on non-essential trips.

The government is to review the ban in April and possibly allow trips from May 17.

"We'll be able to say more we hope in a few days' time. I certainly hope to be saying some more by April the 5th," Johnson told a news conference.

