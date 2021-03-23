Netherlands extends lockdown due to rising COVID-19 infections

The Dutch government with extend coronavirus lockdown measures by three weeks until April 20 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Rutte, speaking in a live press conference, also said that a recommendation that people not travel abroad was being extended until May 15.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)