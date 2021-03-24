New Zealand central bank raises concerns over weaknesses in Westpac NZ's risk governance

New Zealand central bank raises concerns over weaknesses in Westpac NZ's risk governanceReuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 01:18 IST
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday raised concerns around risk governance processes in lender Westpac's operations in the country.
The central bank also said that it had instructed Westpac to commission two independent reports to address the concerns.
