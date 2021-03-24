Biden to unveil 2022 discretionary funding request next week -official

The Biden administration plans to release its discretionary funding request for 2021 next week, with a full budget proposal set to be unveiled later this spring, a budget official said on Tuesday.

The official, who declined to be named, said the phased roll-out was designed to prioritize the discretionary funding because "this is the information Congress needs to start its appropriations process." The full budget will include mandatory spending and tax reform proposals, in addition to discretionary spending, the official added.