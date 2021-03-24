Biden says 100 million relief checks to be distributed by Wednesday

The Biden administration will have distributed 100 million relief checks by Wednesday as part of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury on Monday said it had issued the latest round of economic impact payments, with many being mailed in the form of paper checks and debit cards. They will have an official pay date of Wednesday.

