IMF chief meets with Argentina's Guzman, says close dialogue to continue

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:34 IST
Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, said on Tuesday she had a "very good meeting" with Argentine Finance Minister Martin Guzman on his country's economic situation, and said she expected the dialogue to continue.

"Our teams are working together constructively to help strengthen economic stability, protect the vulnerable, and promote sustainable growth," Georgieva wrote in a tweet. "Our close dialogue will continue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

