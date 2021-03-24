IMF chief aims for formal proposal for $650 bln reserve expansion by June

IMF chief aims for formal proposal for $650 bln reserve expansion by JuneReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 04:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 04:55 IST
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday said she would present the IMF's board with a formal proposal for a possible $650 billion expansion of the Fund's emergency reserves by June. In a statement released late on Tuesday, Georgieva said new allocation of SDRs, the IMF's own currency, would add a substantial, direct liquidity boost to countries, without increasing their debt burdens.
It would also free up resources for member countries to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, support vaccination programs and other urgent measures, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
