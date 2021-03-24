Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24

Headlines - AstraZeneca to publish more COVID-19 vaccine trial data after monitors raise alarm https://on.ft.com/31dpFeM - BA owner offers landing slots as collateral to secure $1.8 bln funding https://on.ft.com/31aHv1I - HBOS fraud review closed because of lack of evidence https://on.ft.com/3cfbsUX - Johnson under fire for putting UK vaccine success down to 'greed' https://on.ft.com/3rfPRQy - UK plans 'two-tier' asylum system to cut illegal Channel crossings https://on.ft.com/31aIHCe Overview - AstraZeneca Plc said it would publish more data on its U.S. clinical trial "within 48 hours" after the independent monitoring board that oversaw the study warned that results released by the company on Monday were misleading.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 06:25 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- AstraZeneca to publish more COVID-19 vaccine trial data after monitors raise alarm https://on.ft.com/31dpFeM - BA owner offers landing slots as collateral to secure $1.8 bln funding https://on.ft.com/31aHv1I

- HBOS fraud review closed because of lack of evidence https://on.ft.com/3cfbsUX - Johnson under fire for putting UK vaccine success down to 'greed' https://on.ft.com/3rfPRQy

- UK plans 'two-tier' asylum system to cut illegal Channel crossings https://on.ft.com/31aIHCe Overview

- AstraZeneca Plc said it would publish more data on its U.S. clinical trial "within 48 hours" after the independent monitoring board that oversaw the study warned that results released by the company on Monday were misleading. - British Airways owner IAG has offered some of its lucrative "crown jewel" landing slots at London's airports as collateral for the first time to secure $1.8 billion in new funding to fortify its finances.

- The National Crime Agency has said it will not pursue further charges in connection with a multimillion-pound fraud at HBOS Plc which drove scores of small businesses into the ground and resulted in six people being jailed for 47 years. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised after telling a private meeting of Conservative MPs that the UK's successful COVID-19 vaccination programme was the result of "greed" and "capitalism".

- UK ministers on Wednesday will lay out plans that for the first time will discriminate against asylum claims from migrants who break immigration law to enter the country, in a sharp break with 70 years of practice. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Google Cloud has teamed up with Unreal Engine, the open and advanced real-time 3D creation game engine, and chipmaker NVIDIA to launch new virtual showroom experiences for automakers.With the NVIDIA RTX platform on Google Cloud, the virtual...

WRAPUP 1 -Myanmar set for silent strike after violence claims youngest victim

Myanmar activists plan more anti-coup protests on Wednesday, including a silent strike with many businesses due to close and calls for people to stay home, a day after a seven-year-old girl was killed in her home when security forces opened...

India, US agree to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue

The Biden administration has announced the re-establishment of the Homeland Security Dialogue with India that was discontinued by the previous Trump dispensation.This comes a day after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke wi...

Australia's Crown Resorts 'equivocal' over misconduct findings, says new inquiry

Casino company Crown Resorts Ltd disputed some findings of an inquiry that accused it of enabling money laundering, said the head of a probe into Crown in a second Australian state, an apparent split from the companys public apology for wro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021