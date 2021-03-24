PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- AstraZeneca to publish more COVID-19 vaccine trial data after monitors raise alarm https://on.ft.com/31dpFeM - BA owner offers landing slots as collateral to secure $1.8 bln funding https://on.ft.com/31aHv1I

- HBOS fraud review closed because of lack of evidence https://on.ft.com/3cfbsUX - Johnson under fire for putting UK vaccine success down to 'greed' https://on.ft.com/3rfPRQy

- UK plans 'two-tier' asylum system to cut illegal Channel crossings https://on.ft.com/31aIHCe Overview

- AstraZeneca Plc said it would publish more data on its U.S. clinical trial "within 48 hours" after the independent monitoring board that oversaw the study warned that results released by the company on Monday were misleading. - British Airways owner IAG has offered some of its lucrative "crown jewel" landing slots at London's airports as collateral for the first time to secure $1.8 billion in new funding to fortify its finances.

- The National Crime Agency has said it will not pursue further charges in connection with a multimillion-pound fraud at HBOS Plc which drove scores of small businesses into the ground and resulted in six people being jailed for 47 years. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised after telling a private meeting of Conservative MPs that the UK's successful COVID-19 vaccination programme was the result of "greed" and "capitalism".

- UK ministers on Wednesday will lay out plans that for the first time will discriminate against asylum claims from migrants who break immigration law to enter the country, in a sharp break with 70 years of practice. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

