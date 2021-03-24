Left Menu

Hong Kong suspends Pfizer vaccines over packaging defects

Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using Pfizer shots known as BioNTech shots in the city on Wednesday after they were informed by its distributor Fosun that one batch had defective bottle lids.The suspension was immediate while Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company which created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, investigate the matter, according to a statement by the Hong Kong government.BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, according to the statement.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-03-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 08:36 IST
Hong Kong suspends Pfizer vaccines over packaging defects

Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using Pfizer shots — known as BioNTech shots in the city — on Wednesday after they were informed by its distributor Fosun that one batch had defective bottle lids.

The suspension was immediate while Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company which created the vaccine with American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, investigate the matter, according to a statement by the Hong Kong government.

BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, according to the statement. However, vaccinations will be halted as a preventive and safety measure.

The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210202. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not be administered.

Macao also said Wednesday that residents would not receive the Pfizer vaccinations from the affected batch.

All community centers in Hong Kong administering the Pfizer vaccine have temporarily suspended vaccinations and residents who already made appointments for Wednesday need not proceed to the centers, the government said.

The suspension of the Pfizer jab means the only vaccine currently offered to residents is China's Sinovac vaccine. The two vaccines are the only ones that were offered to residents in Hong Kong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Watching England at home on TV was tough, says Stones

Manchester City defender John Stones was frustrated at being unable to contribute to the national team during his 16-month international exile but said he used the feeling of helplessness to improve his game and earn a recall to the England...

Mysterious new system at border keeps migrants guessing

After hearing rumours that Central American families with younger children were being allowed into the US, Irma Paz left Honduras with her husband and two kids on a nearly two-month journey to the banks of the Rio Grande.They waded through ...

Maharashtra Cabinet scheduled to meet today

Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai. The meeting will be held at Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill.The meeting is likely to discuss the ongoing issues related to the police department, Singhs challen...

Our plan is to hit loose balls and get boundaries: Shafali on opening with Mandhana

After guiding her team to a massive win over South Africa in the final T20I, India Womens Shafali Verma said she is optimistic about the future of Indian Womens cricket as she praised the teams youngsters. Rajeshwari Gayakwads three-wicket ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021