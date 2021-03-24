Goa introduces Olectra electric buses in its fleet

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, flagged off the 'Make in India' Electric buses on Tuesday. In a first-of-its-kind move, Goans will be now able to travel in zero-emission and noiseless electric buses deployed by Electra Greentech Limited, a leading player in electric bus manufacturer in India. Olectra is India's first electric bus manufacturer for operating and deploying electric buses for public transport in the country. Olectra stands as India's leading electric bus manufacturer with the highest market share in this segment. Olectra has already deployed 320 + electric buses in various STUs in India. Further, Olectra has orders for the deployment of 1,225 electric buses in India.

Olectra Electric Buses have covered more than four crore kilometres on Indian roads and have reduced CO2 emissions of around 37,000 tonnes and saved burning of 13.5 million litres of diesel as of now. It is important to acknowledge the efforts of Kadamba to bring these world-class electric buses for Goan citizens and tourists of Goa. These 12-meter air-conditioned buses are of Monocoque chassis and have a seating capacity of 48+driver with electronically controlled air suspension at front and rear, disc brakes with ABS at the front and back to ensure a comfortable & safety ride for the passengers. These buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the commuters' safety, Emergency button, USB sockets for mobile charging, GPS tracking, etc.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel up to 200-250 kms on a single charge based on traffic conditions. The time required for the complete charge is four-five hours. The technologically advanced electric bus has a regenerative braking system that allows the bus to recover a significant part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. It has an electronically controlled air suspension to ensure comfortable travel.

"Olectra is proud and thankful to Kadamba for giving the opportunity to operate its World-class electric buses in Goa. Our buses would now contribute to preserving the rich ecology of Goa. Olectra committed to its efforts to reduce pollution levels through an efficient Electric Public Transport System. We are sure that, like other states, our 50 electric buses will be successful in the Goa state. Our Electric buses have already proved its reliability and efficiency as it has been successfully deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Surat, Silvassa, Dehradun and Kerala," said KV Pradeep, Group Director, MEIL (Olectra Greentech), while announcing the deployment of the buses. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

