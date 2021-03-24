Left Menu

CityTadka: Platform to Explore the Unexplored of the City by Young Entrepreneurs VishveshSanghavi and Shaival Desai

Surat, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) The vision of CityTadka was always to cover the happenings and occurrence of the city. Shaival Desai and VishveshSanghavi being explorers at heart made them establish CityTadka to help people explore the unexplored of the city. At recent, CityTadka is present in Surat and Ahmedabad Cities of Gujarat with an adept team of 28. CityTadka covers both on and off ground events. Up till now the company have collaborated with many occurrences like Road show rally of major politicians, Night Marathons, Celebrity concerts, movie promotions of Dhollywood etc. VishveshSanghavi and Shaival Desai have a thorough knowledge of Market trends. Their readiness to face failures and believing in the motto of no work is small led CityTadka go a long way. From failing to convert a client for 6 months to becoming Gujarat’s renowned Digital Marketing Space has inspired many budding young entrepreneurs. Recognizing that digital marketing is the future we dived into the business under the name of Transact world in 2009. With not even a single client converted in first 6 months, finally made Vishvesh and Shaival hit the bull’s eye when the first client from restaurant category paid them Rs. 5000 for a year. They played roles of every employee right from the delivery boy to sales to understand the ground reality of things. Keeping in mind to continue being present on digital platform, they came up with the brand CityTadka where sharing updates of the city was and is the routine. Following this pattern CityTadka gained myriad number of followers on different Social Media Platform. Now, this startup has become one of the trusted companies on which audience rely for the regular updates of the city. In the shortest span of time, CityTadka has already made its strong presence with more than 4000 coverages having local and national clients across the regions and categories. The regime follows with promoting articles, photos and videos of the clients across Social Media in the most optimal way giving them the maximum reach and visibility. Vishvesh and Shaival being the creative souls of the creative space works onwards and upwards towards introducing new features that benefits the brands as well as audience. To make a way for CityTadka in digital media Industry, they always stood on the following ideas.

1. Any startup can be turned into success by 3 things-Idea-Passion-Execution 2. Do not wind up your business till the 1000th day of true efforts 3. Spend on growth and not luxuries.

The ethics, creativity, and innovation has made these young entrepreneurs an inspiration for many startup aspirants. For more information, please visit: www.citytadka.com. Image: VishveshSanghavi and Shaival Desai - CityTadka PWR PWR

