Goa Introduces Olectra Electric Buses in its fleet

It has an Electronically controlled air suspension to ensure comfortable travel.While announcing the deployment of the buses, Mr. KV Pradeep, Group Director, MEIL Olectra Greentech, said, Olectra is proud and thankful to Kadamba for giving the opportunity to operate its World-class electric buses in Goa. Our buses would now contribute to preserving the rich ecology of Goa. Olectra committed to its efforts to reduce pollution levels through an efficient Electric Public Transport System.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:27 IST
- 'Make in India' Electric Buses by 'Kadamba Transport' - Kadamba to ply 50 Electric Buses in the State under the FAME II Scheme PANAJI, India, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Dr Pramod Sawant, flagged off the 'Make in India' Electric buses on Tuesday. In a first-of-its-kind move, Goans will be now able to travel in Zero Emission and noiseless Electric Buses deployed by Electra Greentech Limited, a leading player in Electric bus Manufacturer in India.

Olectra is India's first Electric Bus manufacturer for operating and deploying electric buses for public transport in the country. Olectra stands as India's leading electric bus manufacturer with the highest market share in this segment. Olectra has already deployed 320 + Electric buses in various STUs in India. Further, Olectra has orders for the deployment of 1,225 Electric Buses in India.

Olectra Electric Buses have covered more than 4 Cr Kilometers on Indian roads and have reduced CO2 emissions of around 37,000 tonnes and saved burning of 13.5 million litres of diesel as of now. It is important to acknowledge the efforts of Kadamba to bring these world-class Electric Buses for Goan Citizens and Tourists of Goa.

These 12-meter Air-Conditioned buses are of Monocoque chassis and have a seating capacity of 48+Driver with electronically controlled air suspension at front and rear, Disc Brakes with ABS at the front and back to ensure a comfortable & safety ride for the passengers. These buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the commuters' safety, Emergency button, USB Sockets for mobile charging, GPS tracking, etc. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel up to 200-250 kms on a single charge based on traffic conditions. The time required for the complete charge is 4-5 hours. The technologically advanced electric bus has a regenerative braking system that allows the bus to recover a significant part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. It has an Electronically controlled air suspension to ensure comfortable travel.

While announcing the deployment of the buses, Mr. KV Pradeep, Group Director, MEIL (Olectra Greentech), said, ''Olectra is proud and thankful to Kadamba for giving the opportunity to operate its World-class electric buses in Goa. Our buses would now contribute to preserving the rich ecology of Goa. Olectra committed to its efforts to reduce pollution levels through an efficient Electric Public Transport System. We are sure that, like other states, our 50 electric buses will be successful in the Goa state. Our Electric buses have already proved its reliability and efficiency as it has been successfully deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Surat, Silvassa, Dehradun and Kerala.'' About Olectra Greentech Limited (A Group Company of MEIL) Established in 2000, Olectra Greentech Limited (a public listed company) – part of MEIL Group, pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015.

