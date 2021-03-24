Grasim Industries to raise funds via debt securities, term-loan

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:19 IST
Aditya Birla group firm Grasim Industries on Wednesday said it plans to raise funds by availing term loans or by issuing debt securities.

The board of the company, in a meeting held on Wednesday, has approved the raising of funds, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing without informing the amount which it intends to raise.

It has also authorised the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors ''to finalise mode, terms and conditions of raising of funds including availment of term loans (in INR or foreign currency) or issuance of Securities'' and decide on all matters and transaction relating to the same.

Besides term loans, Grasim would also raise funds by issuing debt securities including foreign currency denominated bonds or debentures or securities, which may be issued in tranches, in India or overseas, within the overall borrowing limit of Rs 10,000 crore, it added further.

Grasim Industries is a leading manufacturer in cement, viscose staple fibre and chemicals.

In FY 2019-20, it had a revenue of Rs 18,609.40 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

